What's the story

Prince William is doubling down on his commitment to environmental conservation and supporting those who safeguard it.

The British royal has launched a six-part docuseries titled Guardians, which highlights the dangerous work of wildlife rangers around the world.

The series, produced by his Royal Foundation's United for Wildlife and award-winning studio ZANDLAND, will be released weekly on BBC Earth's YouTube channel.

The first episode will be released on Friday.