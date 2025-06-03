You can now use Adobe's Photoshop app on Android phones
What's the story
Adobe has launched its popular image editing app, Photoshop, for Android smartphones. The move comes after the iOS version was released in February.
The new app is more advanced than the existing Photoshop Express and offers a desktop-like experience on mobile devices.
It also comes with generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities powered by Firefly, Adobe's AI engine.
Experience
Essential tools for professional editing
The new Photoshop app for Android offers all the classic features like layering and masking.
You also get full access to essential tools like Spot Healing Brush, Tap Select, layer controls, pro-level masking, as well as blending/compositing tools.
The app integrates Adobe Stock assets and works seamlessly with Creative Cloud apps such as Adobe Express, Lightroom, and Fresco.
Advanced
Generative AI features and premium tools
The Photoshop app includes Firefly-powered generative AI features such as Generative Fill and Generative Expand.
These tools let users stretch pictures beyond their original size, fix missing parts, or remove unwanted elements.
However, some advanced tools like Object Select, Clone Stamp, Content-Aware Fill, and the Remove Tool are available only through a premium subscription costing $7.99/month or $69.99/year.
Accessibility
Download link and requirements
The Photoshop app for Android is free to download from the Google Play Store.
However, it needs a device running Android 11 or later with at least 6GB of RAM (8GB recommended for optimal performance).
The app's mobile-friendly interface makes it more accessible for beginners who might find the desktop version a bit overwhelming at first.