AI will start solving your business problems by 2026: Altman
What's the story
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has predicted that artificial intelligence (AI) will start solving complex and important business problems by next year.
Speaking at the Snowflake Summit 2025, he said that the company's upcoming AI models would be "quite breathtaking," with significant improvements across the board.
The prediction comes as a major milestone in the development of AI technology for business applications.
Future applications
AI to transform business processes
Altman envisions a future where businesses can use AI systems to automate processes and create new products/services.
He said, "Next year, we will be at a point where you can not only use a system to automate business processes and build new products and services but you can say, 'I have this hugely important problem in my business. I will throw a ton of compute at it if you can solve it.'"
Advanced capabilities
Next-gen AI models to tackle complex challenges
Altman also hinted that the next generation of AI models would be able to solve complex business challenges.
He said, "The models can figure out things that teams of people on their own can't do."
This capability could revolutionize how businesses approach problem-solving and decision-making processes, making them more efficient and effective.
Project optimization
Some companies have already jumped on the bandwagon
Altman said companies already familiar with such models will be well-prepared for a future where they can ask AI systems to "think hard and redo their most critical project."
He gave an example of a chip design company that could use this technology to improve its designs.
This shows how advanced AI can help optimize projects and improve overall efficiency in business operations.
Workforce integration
AI agents can now work like entry-level employees
Altman noted that AI agents are starting to work like junior employees.
He said, "You hear from companies that are building agents to automate most of their customer support or their outbound sales."
These developments show how AI technology is being integrated into the workforce, taking over repetitive tasks and freeing up human employees for more complex responsibilities.