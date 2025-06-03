TikTok's latest platform helps artists better connect with their fans
What's the story
TikTok has officially launched "TikTok for Artists," a music insights platform aimed at helping artists build their careers.
The announcement comes two months after the firm was spotted testing the platform in select countries.
The tool is designed to help artists and their teams connect with fans more effectively. It provides artists, their labels, and teams with data on the performance of their music and posts on TikTok.
Data access
The platform provides detailed performance metrics
The new platform includes metrics like views, posts, creator engagements per song, and insights into post performance. The platform also gives information about an artist's followers such as age, language spoken, and gender distribution.
Support tools
It offers guides to help artists navigate TikTok
Along with performance metrics, TikTok for Artists also offers step-by-step guides to TikTok's tools and features.
The platform is aimed at providing additional support and resources to help artists make the most of their presence on the app.
This could be a game-changer in improving promotional efforts and content creation strategies for artists on TikTok.
Promotion
A new 'Pre-Release' tool has also been introduced
Along with the launch of TikTok for Artists, TikTok has also introduced a new "Pre-Release" tool.
This feature lets artists promote their upcoming album releases on the platform.
Fans can pre-save such albums directly to their Spotify or Apple Music library through this feature, making them instantly available for listening upon release.
Global reach
TikTok for Artists is available in multiple countries
TikTok for Artists is currently available in a host of countries including Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Ireland.
Other nations where the platform is accessible include France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.
It has also been launched in Sweden, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Morocco, Canada, US, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina.
More countries will get access soon as per TikTok's plans.