This artificial enzyme can prevent excessive blood clotting
What's the story
Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru have developed a novel artificial metal-based nanozyme (material that mimics the activity of a natural enzyme).
The nanozyme could be used to prevent abnormal blood clotting, a major health risk associated with conditions such as pulmonary thromboembolism (PTE).
The research was led by G. Mugesh, a Professor in the Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry at IISc.
Clotting cascade
Understanding blood clotting process and its complications
Normally, when a blood vessel is injured, platelets get activated and join together to form protective clots.
This process, known as the blood clotting cascade (haemostasis), involves complex protein interactions that are triggered by signals from physiological agonists like collagen and thrombin.
However, in conditions like PTE or diseases like COVID-19, the oxidative stress increases and levels of toxic Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) rise.
Health risks
Over-activation of platelets
The increase in ROS leads to the over-activation of platelets, resulting in excess clot formation. This contributes to thrombosis, which is a major cause of morbidity and mortality.
To tackle this problem, IISc researchers have created nanomaterials that mimic natural antioxidant enzymes.
These nanozymes control ROS levels and prevent over-activation of platelets that leads to excess clot formation or thrombosis.
Experimental trials
Testing effectiveness of nanozymes
The team synthesized redox-active nanomaterials of different shapes, sizes, and morphologies through controlled chemical reactions.
They isolated the platelets from human blood and activated them using physiological agonists to test the effectiveness of different nanozymes in preventing excess platelet aggregation.
The tests found that spherical-shaped vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) nanozymes were the most efficient at mimicking a natural antioxidant enzyme called glutathione peroxidase to reduce oxidative stress.
Positive results
Impact on thrombosis and survival rates
The research team injected the nanozyme in a mouse model of PTE, finding that it significantly lowered thrombosis and increased the animal's survival rates.
They also observed the behavior, weight, and blood parameters of the animal for up to five days after injecting the nanozyme with no toxic effects.
The researchers now plan to explore its efficacy in preventing ischemic stroke caused by clogged blood vessels.