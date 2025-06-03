What's the story

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru have developed a novel artificial metal-based nanozyme (material that mimics the activity of a natural enzyme).

The nanozyme could be used to prevent abnormal blood clotting, a major health risk associated with conditions such as pulmonary thromboembolism (PTE).

The research was led by G. Mugesh, a Professor in the Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry at IISc.