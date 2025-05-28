What's the story

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) BHU, Varanasi, has developed a groundbreaking framework to study how viruses evolve and evade drugs.

The research was led by Aditya Kumar Padhi, an Assistant Professor at the School of Biochemical Engineering.

The study was published in the prestigious Biophysical Journal and focuses on SARS-CoV-2 but it can also be applied to other pathogens and infectious diseases.