This is the world's best-selling smartphone in Q1 2025
What's the story
Apple's iPhone 16 has emerged as the best-selling smartphone globally in the first quarter of 2025, a report from Counterpoint Research has revealed.
This is the first time in two years that a base model of iPhone has topped global sales in Q1.
The success is mostly attributed to its sleek design, reliable performance, and the overall Apple experience that keeps users coming back for more.
Market competition
Galaxy S25 Ultra and Redmi 14C in top 10
Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra also made it to the top 10 list, but not as strongly as its predecessor, the S24 Ultra.
The new model slipped a few spots to land at number seven on the global rankings for the Q1 2025.
Meanwhile, Xiaomi's budget-friendly Redmi 14C was another highlight of the report.
It is the sole non-Apple/Samsung phone in the top 10 and has been doing very well in regions like Middle East, Africa and Latin America.
Market trend
Budget smartphones gain popularity
The report also highlights a growing trend of budget smartphones gaining traction.
Phones priced under $100 (around ₹8,500) were the fastest-growing segment in Q1 2025, accounting for nearly 20% of global smartphone sales.
This indicates that while high-end phones continue to dominate, many consumers are opting for value over flashy features.
Information
What about iPhone 16e?
Apple's iPhone 16 was not the only winner. The iPhone 16e which was launched recently has also fared well. It climbed to number six in the international rankings for the month of March.