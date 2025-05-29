What's the story

Cardamom, the aromatic spice, is not just a treat for your taste buds but also an elixir of health.

Used in traditional medicine for centuries, this spice is now making a mark for its ability to boost metabolism.

From facilitating digestion to upping metabolic rates, cardamom can prove to be a great addition to your diet.

Here are some surprising benefits of cardamom that can help improve your metabolism.