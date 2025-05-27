What's the story

Anthropic's latest AI model, Claude Opus 4, has achieved a remarkable feat by solving a complex bug that had persisted for four years.

The bug stumped even an experienced developer and top AI tools like ChatGPT-4.1 and Gemini 2.5.

The breakthrough was shared by a veteran C++ developer on Reddit, who goes by the username u/grafxflow.

He detailed how Claude helped him solve his "white whale bug."