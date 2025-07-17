'Backlash against nepo kids justified': Sonakshi's brother Kussh Sinha

Kussh Sinha, the son of legendary actor Shatrughan Sinha and brother of actor Sonakshi Sinha , is preparing for his directorial debut with Nikita Roy. In a recent interview with Zoom, he addressed the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood. He stated that the public's backlash against "nepo kids" is justified. "While some have undoubtedly earned their place in the industry, others are still struggling to prove their mettle as actors," he added.

Self-made journey 'We've grown up like normal children...' Despite his lineage, Kussh revealed that he and his siblings have faced their share of struggles in the industry. He said, "We've grown up like normal children. My father achieved everything on his own merit and hard work." "We never wanted to ride on his coattails or leverage his fame to forge our own identities." He also drew inspiration from Shatrughan's journey as an outsider who worked hard to make a name for himself.

Fame perspective 'I've never felt the need to seek paparazzi attention...' Kussh also shared his thoughts on seeking attention and fame. He said, "I've never felt the need to seek paparazzi attention just for the sake of being seen." "Back then, I hadn't established my own identity, and I didn't think it was right to use my family name to get clicks." "Today, if I'm being photographed, it's because I'm promoting my work... But just posing for photos in designer clothes without any substantial work behind it doesn't appeal to me."