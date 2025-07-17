'You With the Sad...': Christina Applegate's memoir coming in 2026

Hollywood actor Christina Applegate (53), who shot to fame as a teenager with the sitcom Married...With Children, will publish her debut memoir in March 2026. Titled You With the Sad Eyes, the book will delve into her life and legacy, including her challenging childhood in Laurel Canyon during the '70s and early experiences on set. The memoir will also touch on issues such as abuse and body dysmorphia that she faced while rising to stardom.

Book insights Writing the book was a healing experience, says Applegate Applegate shared with The Hollywood Reporter that she decided to write the book during a period of forced introspection due to her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS). "I decided to write this book when I was forced to slow down...For a long time, it felt impossible to find the meaning in everything I've been through, but for the first time in my life, I've been able to stop and reflect," she said.

Memoir details It will also address my health journey, she added The memoir will also chronicle Applegate's health journey and her struggle to come to terms with the consequences of MS. "It's scary, not gonna lie, to finally decide to tell it all. But no matter how dark it gets, I wrote this because I truly believe that books can make people feel less alone," she added. Little, Brown and Company will be publishing the memoir.