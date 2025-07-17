'India offering all possible assistance in Nimisha Priya case': Centre
What's the story
The Indian government is providing all possible support to Nimisha Priya, a nurse on death row in Yemen, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "This is a sensitive matter and the Government of India has been offering all possible assistance in the case," he said. Priya was sentenced to death by a Yemeni court in 2020 for killing her business partner, a Yemeni citizen. Her appeal was rejected by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023.
Support efforts
What MEA said
In a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said the government is also in touch with local authorities and Priya's family. "We have...arranged regular consular visits and been in constant touch with the local authorities and the family members to resolve the issue." "This included concerted efforts in recent days to seek more time for the family of Nimisha Priya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party," he said.
Execution delay
Execution postponed, 'blood money' option explored
Priya was supposed to be executed on Wednesday, but local authorities in Yemen have postponed the execution at the last minute. The Indian government is also exploring the option of securing her release through "diyat," or paying "blood money." However, this has encountered some challenges. On Monday, the government told the Supreme Court that it was doing whatever was "utmost possible" to save her. The government also stated that "nothing much" could be done given Yemen's current situation.
Diplomatic challenges
Priya's mother traveled to Yemen last year
India has no diplomatic presence in Yemen, but diplomats from its Saudi Arabia mission are looking into the matter. Priya's mother, Premakumari, had also traveled to Yemen last year to help secure her release. She currently awaits her fate in Sana'a Central Prison as the Indian government and social activists continue to attempt to persuade Mehdi's family to grant a pardon or commute her death sentence. Mehdi's brother, Abdelfattah Mehdi, told the BBC that no pardon will be granted.