After Karnataka, more states seek merchant data from UPI apps

Following Karnataka, four other Indian states, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, have sought annual turnover data from Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps and payment aggregators. The move is part of a broader effort to ensure compliance with Goods and Services Tax (GST) regulations. Under government rules, all merchants with an annual turnover exceeding ₹40 lakh must register for GST.

Merchant resistance Merchants threaten statewide shutdown in Karnataka The demand for UPI transaction data has sparked a backlash from merchants, especially in Karnataka. Small traders across the state have threatened a statewide shutdown on July 25 if the GST demand notices are not withdrawn by the government by July 24. The protest is being led by various trade bodies that have approached both the tax departments and UPI apps for discussions.

Payment shift Concerns over impact on digital payments in India The demand for UPI transaction data has raised concerns over its impact on digital payments in India. A senior banker working with UPI apps said this is a tax matter that only the government can solve. Despite the unrest, customer preference for UPI remains strong in Bengaluru and other big cities. However, if more states follow Karnataka's lead in sending notices, it could have a major impact on merchant behavior across the country.

Data collection Approach questioned by industry experts The Karnataka Commercial Tax Department has collected data from UPI apps and other service providers on payments received by traders up to the current fiscal year. The department has identified 14,000 cases and is issuing notices to those with UPI receipts exceeding ₹40 lakh in a financial year.However, some industry experts have questioned this approach, arguing that it doesn't accurately reflect GST applicability for all goods/services.