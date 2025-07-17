Wriddhiman Saha being considered for Bengal Under-23 head coach role

Former Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha is being considered for the role of head coach of the Bengal Under-23 team. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is said to be interested in hiring him. Saha, who retired from First-Class cricket in January after Bengal's Ranji Trophy campaign, has a wealth of experience with 40 Tests under his belt. Here are further details.

Coaching background Final decision to be taken next week A senior CAB source told PTI that Saha has been sounded out for the role, with a final decision to be out next week. The source added, "His experience of playing top-level cricket for so long will only help the Gen-Next of Bengal cricket." The previous coach of the Bengal Under-23 side was Pranab Roy, the former Indian opener.

Future prospects Saha's career and achievements in Test cricket Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha retired from all forms of cricket following the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season. The 40-year-old cricketer, one of the finest wicket-keepers, played some crucial knocks for India. Saha had an illustrious Test career, having played 40 matches and scoring 1,353 runs at 29.41, including three centuries (50s: 6). He inflicted 92 catches and 12 stumpings. He became India's first-choice wicket-keeper after MS Dhoni's Test retirement in 2015.