Patrick Moroney named SA's convenor selector: Why it matters
What's the story
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the appointment of Patrick Moroney as the new convenor selector for their national men's team. Moroney has finally held a position that was vacant for over two years. He has been contracted for three years. Before his appointment, Test coach Shukri Conrad and limited-overs coach Rob Walter had been handling selection duties. Conrad took over (across formats) after Walter's exit post the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
Background
Selector roles held by Moroney
Moroney comes with a wealth of experience, having worked as Director of Sport and Marketing at the high school level. He has also held several selector roles, especially with the Youth Men Talent Identification Programme and Lions Cricket Convenor of Selectors. He has also served as Convenor of Selectors for SA National Academy, SA Emerging teams, and men's U19 teams.
Endorsement
Nkwe expresses confidence in Moroney's appointment
Enoch Nkwe, the CSA director of national teams and high performance, expressed confidence in Moroney's appointment. He said, "CSA is extremely proud to welcome Patrick into this pivotal role as Convenor Selector for the Proteas Men's Team." Nkwe added that "Moroney's deep understanding of the game and decades of experience in talent identification across various levels made him an ideal fit for the job."
Information
Moroney to supervize Australia tour
Moroney will operate from the CSA Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Pretoria. He will officially start his three-year term on August 1. This appointment marks a significant step for CSA. Notably, Moroney will take charge ahead of South Africa's white-ball tour of Australia, starting August 10.
History
Why it matters
In 2019, Moroney was appointed to work with South Africa chief selector Victor Mpitsang. The selection panel was headed by the latter before his exit. It included Moroney, the national coach, and the South African captain. After Mpitsang bowed out in 2023, head coaches Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter started picking squads along with the national coaches. CSA finally have new convenor selector for the men's team, in the form of Moroney.