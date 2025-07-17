Patrick Moroney named SA's convenor selector: Why it matters

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the appointment of Patrick Moroney as the new convenor selector for their national men's team. Moroney has finally held a position that was vacant for over two years. He has been contracted for three years. Before his appointment, Test coach Shukri Conrad and limited-overs coach Rob Walter had been handling selection duties. Conrad took over (across formats) after Walter's exit post the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy .

Background Selector roles held by Moroney Moroney comes with a wealth of experience, having worked as Director of Sport and Marketing at the high school level. He has also held several selector roles, especially with the Youth Men Talent Identification Programme and Lions Cricket Convenor of Selectors. He has also served as Convenor of Selectors for SA National Academy, SA Emerging teams, and men's U19 teams.

Endorsement Nkwe expresses confidence in Moroney's appointment Enoch Nkwe, the CSA director of national teams and high performance, expressed confidence in Moroney's appointment. He said, "CSA is extremely proud to welcome Patrick into this pivotal role as Convenor Selector for the Proteas Men's Team." Nkwe added that "Moroney's deep understanding of the game and decades of experience in talent identification across various levels made him an ideal fit for the job."

Information Moroney to supervize Australia tour Moroney will operate from the CSA Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Pretoria. He will officially start his three-year term on August 1. This appointment marks a significant step for CSA. Notably, Moroney will take charge ahead of South Africa's white-ball tour of Australia, starting August 10.