'Great Indian Kapil Show' S03: Viewership numbers drop after premiere

The third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix , hosted by Kapil Sharma , has seen a steady decline in viewership since its premiere. The season kicked off with Bollywood star Salman Khan as the guest on June 21, 2025. Despite this star-studded start, the show's viewership numbers have been lower than expected and continue to drop with each new episode.

Viewership decline Season 3's premiere episode v/s Season 2 and Season 1 As per data from Netflix, the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show's third season, featuring Khan, got 1.6 million views and 1.9 million viewing hours. In comparison, the premiere of Season 2 with Alia Bhatt had gained 1.2 million views and 1.4 million viewing hours, while Ranbir Kapoor's episode in Season 1 had a whopping 2.4 million views.

Cumulative views Episode with cricketers only managed to get 1.2 million views Season 3 Episode 2, featuring Metro... In Dino cast garnered a cumulative total of 2 million views and 4.5 million viewing hours. The third episode with cricketers Rishabh Pant, Gautam Gambhir, and Yuzvendra Chahal only managed to get 1.2 million total views and 3.7 million viewing hours.