SC to hear plea to stop execution of Kerala nurse

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear a plea seeking to stop the execution of Keralite nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen . The petition was filed by the "Save Nimisha Priya Action Council," seeking diplomatic intervention from the Indian government for her release. Priya is scheduled to be executed on July 16 after being convicted for murdering Yemeni national and her former business partner Talal Abdo Mehdi in 2017.

Legal proceedings 'Blood money' negotiations possible under Sharia law, lawyers told SC Senior advocate Ragenth Basant and advocate K Subhash Chandran, representing the petitioner, told the SC bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, that under Sharia law, negotiations could be made if the victim's family agrees to accept "blood money." When Justice Dhulia asked why Priya was sentenced to death, Basant replied, "I am an Indian citizen from Kerala. Went there for employment as a nurse. Local person started torturing me...and he was killed."

Bench Bench listed the matter for hearing on July 14 The bench then listed the matter for hearing on July 14. However, Basant pointed out that with the execution scheduled for July 16, leaving only two days for diplomatic negotiations may not be enough. He asked for a listing either on Thursday or Friday. "Kindly list today or tomorrow because 16th is the date of execution. Even for diplomatic channel, time is required," he urged.

Case background Priya sentenced to death in 2020 Priya was sentenced to death in 2020, and her conviction was upheld by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023. She is currently imprisoned in Sanaa, Yemen's capital. The nurse's mother, Prema Kumari from Kochi, has been campaigning for her daughter's life in Yemen for nearly a year. In December 2023, she approached the Delhi High Court to lift travel restrictions so she could visit her daughter in prison. But the Yemeni Supreme Court dismissed her appeal.