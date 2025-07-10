Anil Ambani gets relief as Canara Bank removes 'fraud' tag

On November 8, 2024, Canara Bank had labeled the loan account as "fraud," alleging that a ₹1,050 crore loan given in 2017 was "routed" to a group company for settling other liabilities. The decision was based on an RBI master circular on fraud accounts. In February this year, the HC stayed the order pending hearing of Ambani's plea.

Legal battle

Ambani challenges bank's order

Ambani challenged Canara Bank's order, claiming he wasn't given a hearing before his loan account was marked as fraudulent. He said the fraud tag was issued on November 8, 2024 but only communicated to him on December 25—after HC had already stayed a similar classification in another case. Ambani also alleged that Canara Bank had informed RBI about the fraud classification as early as September 6, 2024—before officially issuing the order.