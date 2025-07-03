Aamir Khan to attend Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be the chief guest at the 16th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in August 2025. The festival is a global celebration of Indian cinema, and this year will pay special tribute to Khan's remarkable career. The event will run from August 14 to 24, featuring film screenings, panel discussions, masterclasses, and cultural events.

Actor's statement 'I'm humbled and thrilled,' says Khan Khan expressed his excitement over the invitation, telling IANS, "I'm humbled and thrilled to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne." "It's a festival that truly celebrates the spirit of Indian cinema in all its diversity and richness." "I look forward to engaging with audiences, sharing some of my most cherished work, and being part of conversations that celebrate the power of film."

Director's statement 'Aamir is a cinematic legend...': Mitu Bhowmick Lange Director of the Festival, Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM, also expressed her excitement, saying, "Aamir Khan is not just a cinematic legend but also someone whose work has always reflected sensitivity, depth, and a fearless commitment to storytelling." "We are truly honored to welcome him as our Chief Guest. His presence will undoubtedly elevate the festival experience for audiences and filmmakers alike."

Retrospective celebration Retrospective on Khan's films will be showcased The 2025 edition of IFFM will include a special segment on Khan's films, tracing his journey as one of India's finest actors and storytellers. The festival will honor moments that have shaped his Bollywood career, from socially relevant dramas to timeless classics. "He is an artist who has consistently used cinema as a force for social change, and his journey continues to inspire generations," added Lange.