'Aap Jaisa Koi': Madhavan trolled Aamir with 'de-aging' budget comment?

R Madhavan , who had a notable role in Kesari: Chapter 2 just earlier this year, is now gearing up for his upcoming OTT release, Aap Jaisa Koi. The film's trailer dropped recently, presenting a unique love story. At the trailer launch event, Madhavan addressed rumors about his youthful appearance in the film and dismissed speculation that he used de-aging technology.

Actor's statement Don't think I have the budget for de-aging: Madhavan Madhavan said, "They've all been accusing me of de-aging, but I don't think I have the budget for that. It hasn't happened." The actor revealed during 2016's Saala Khadoos filming, he consulted many fitness experts; however, he couldn't find anyone he resonated with until someone told him the old-school way: eat less if you want to lose weight. In light of these comments, many are wondering if this was a subtle dig at the Khans.

Possible references Did Madhavan troll Aamir Khan, Salman Khan? Madhavan's comment about his lack of budget for de-aging has led many to speculate whether it was a dig at Bollywood A-listers like Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Aamir had told the Indian Express, "I'm 60, but in today's day and age, we have the advantage of VFX. Earlier, if I had to play an 18-year-old, I had to rely on prosthetics." "Today, we can use technology to convincingly shift age so age is no longer a barrier for actors."