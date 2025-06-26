'Aap Jaisa Koi': Madhavan trolled Aamir with 'de-aging' budget comment?
What's the story
R Madhavan, who had a notable role in Kesari: Chapter 2 just earlier this year, is now gearing up for his upcoming OTT release, Aap Jaisa Koi. The film's trailer dropped recently, presenting a unique love story. At the trailer launch event, Madhavan addressed rumors about his youthful appearance in the film and dismissed speculation that he used de-aging technology.
Actor's statement
Don't think I have the budget for de-aging: Madhavan
Madhavan said, "They've all been accusing me of de-aging, but I don't think I have the budget for that. It hasn't happened." The actor revealed during 2016's Saala Khadoos filming, he consulted many fitness experts; however, he couldn't find anyone he resonated with until someone told him the old-school way: eat less if you want to lose weight. In light of these comments, many are wondering if this was a subtle dig at the Khans.
Possible references
Did Madhavan troll Aamir Khan, Salman Khan?
Madhavan's comment about his lack of budget for de-aging has led many to speculate whether it was a dig at Bollywood A-listers like Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Aamir had told the Indian Express, "I'm 60, but in today's day and age, we have the advantage of VFX. Earlier, if I had to play an 18-year-old, I had to rely on prosthetics." "Today, we can use technology to convincingly shift age so age is no longer a barrier for actors."
Career
Madhavan's upcoming Netflix movie
Salman is also believed by many to have used similar techniques to appear younger in movies. Meanwhile, Madhavan's next project is Netflix's Aap Jaisa Koi where he acts opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh. Fans have been waiting for the movie with bated breath because of the high expectations from the collaboration. The trailer for the OTT release was dropped on Wednesday and has been creating positive buzz online since. Aap Jaisa Koi will premiere on July 11.