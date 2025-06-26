Where to watch Ajay's 'Son of Sardaar 2' post-theatrical run
What's the story
Son of Sardaar 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2012 comedy-action film Son of Sardaar, will arrive in theaters on July 25. The film, which features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, and Ravi Kishan, among several others, will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run, per IndiaTimes.
Production insights
The film also stars the late actor Mukul Dev
Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 also stars Kubbra Sait, Vindu Dara Singh, and the late Mukul Dev. The film's script has been written by renowned Punjabi writer Jagdeep Sidhu, while Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music. It is being produced under Devgn's home banner Devgn Films, in association with Jio Studios and T-Series.
Filming journey
Filming began in July 2024
The filming for Son of Sardaar 2 commenced in July 2024 and was shot across several picturesque locations, including Edinburgh, the Firth of Forth, London, Chandigarh, and rural Punjab. The announcement teaser for the movie was released on Thursday, and it promises a fun-filled comedy ride, just like the first part. The teaser will also be attached to Kajol's upcoming horror thriller Maa, releasing on Friday.
Prequel's success
Recap of the original 'Son of Sardaar'
The original Son of Sardaar, released in 2012, was a massive hit at the box office. The film featured Devgn as a London-returned Sardar who gets caught in a centuries-old family feud in Punjab. Sanjay Dutt played his enemy Billu, and their on-screen rivalry was widely appreciated by audiences. The film also starred Sonakshi Sinha opposite Devgn and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar.