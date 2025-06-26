Where to watch Ajay's 'Son of Sardaar 2' post-theatrical run

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 also stars Kubbra Sait , Vindu Dara Singh, and the late Mukul Dev . The film's script has been written by renowned Punjabi writer Jagdeep Sidhu, while Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music. It is being produced under Devgn's home banner Devgn Films, in association with Jio Studios and T-Series.

Filming journey

Filming began in July 2024

The filming for Son of Sardaar 2 commenced in July 2024 and was shot across several picturesque locations, including Edinburgh, the Firth of Forth, London, Chandigarh, and rural Punjab. The announcement teaser for the movie was released on Thursday, and it promises a fun-filled comedy ride, just like the first part. The teaser will also be attached to Kajol's upcoming horror thriller Maa, releasing on Friday.