'Family connections don't matter': Abhishek Bachchan joins nepotism debate
What's the story
Abhishek Bachchan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming OTT film Kaalidhar Laapata, recently reflected on his 25-year-long career in Bollywood. The actor told ETimes that his longevity in the industry proves that he is "worthy." He also said that no actor could last this long without talent, regardless of their family background. Bachchan's debut movie was Refugee, released in 2000.
Quote
'If I'm here 25 years later...,' says Bachchan
Bachchan said, "I've been around evidently for the past 25 years. But I don't want to say this in a pompous manner at all, but if I'm here 25 years later, we're still having an interview, which means you find me worthy of speaking to." "There's absolutely no way any actor can stick around for so long if they're not worth their salt. And it doesn't matter what family connections they have or anything."
Gratitude
Bachchan is grateful for the audience's love and support
Bachchan also expressed his gratitude toward the audience for their love and support over the years. He said, "You have to be thankful that the audience loves you and wants to give you the opportunity to work and entertain them." "That's a blessing and you have to hold that very dear," he added. Kaalidhar Laapata will premiere on ZEE5 on July 4; it is directed by Madhumita and produced by Zee Studios.