'Family connections don't matter': Abhishek Bachchan joins nepotism debate

'If I'm here 25 years later...,' says Bachchan

Bachchan said, "I've been around evidently for the past 25 years. But I don't want to say this in a pompous manner at all, but if I'm here 25 years later, we're still having an interview, which means you find me worthy of speaking to." "There's absolutely no way any actor can stick around for so long if they're not worth their salt. And it doesn't matter what family connections they have or anything."