Madhubala biopic on hold as producers rethink budget: Report

The much-awaited biopic of Bollywood icon Madhubala has hit a roadblock, with producers rethinking the film's budget. Despite director Jasmeet K Reen and the script being ready, production is currently on hold due to financial concerns, reported Mid-Day. The film was initially planned as an extravagant period drama with a budget of ₹80-100 crore, but makers are now looking for a more "commercially viable model."

Financial re-evaluation Budget scaled up due to period detailing The film's budget reportedly swelled due to multiple reasons. An insider told the publication, "The period detailing, elaborate costumes, and set designs had ballooned the budget to a point where the recovery math didn't add up." "The team is now actively working to find a middle path that does justice to Madhubala's grandeur without compromising the project's sustainability."

Director's role Reen was brought on board for a push Reen, known for directing Alia Bhatt's Darlings (2022), was brought on board to give the film a serious push. The source added, "The script is a beautiful tribute, which is emotional and rich in detail. No one wants a project that bleeds money. So, the budget has been slashed by half." Meanwhile, talks with top female actors are on hold until the budget is finalized.