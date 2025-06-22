Madhubala biopic on hold as producers rethink budget: Report
What's the story
The much-awaited biopic of Bollywood icon Madhubala has hit a roadblock, with producers rethinking the film's budget. Despite director Jasmeet K Reen and the script being ready, production is currently on hold due to financial concerns, reported Mid-Day. The film was initially planned as an extravagant period drama with a budget of ₹80-100 crore, but makers are now looking for a more "commercially viable model."
Financial re-evaluation
Budget scaled up due to period detailing
The film's budget reportedly swelled due to multiple reasons. An insider told the publication, "The period detailing, elaborate costumes, and set designs had ballooned the budget to a point where the recovery math didn't add up." "The team is now actively working to find a middle path that does justice to Madhubala's grandeur without compromising the project's sustainability."
Director's role
Reen was brought on board for a push
Reen, known for directing Alia Bhatt's Darlings (2022), was brought on board to give the film a serious push. The source added, "The script is a beautiful tribute, which is emotional and rich in detail. No one wants a project that bleeds money. So, the budget has been slashed by half." Meanwhile, talks with top female actors are on hold until the budget is finalized.
Production details
Biopic is co-produced by 'Shaktimaan' team
The biopic is being produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Brewing Thoughts Pvt Ltd, and Madhubala Ventures. The production team includes Prashant Singh and Madhurya Vinay from Brewing Thoughts, who are also working on the superhero film Shaktimaan. Speaking to ANI earlier, Madhubala's sister Madhur Bhushan had expressed her long-standing dream of making the biopic. Madhubala was known for movies such as Mughal-e-Azam and Neel Kamal, and passed away in 1969, aged 36.