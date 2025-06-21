Loved Guddu in 'Sitaare...'? Where to watch his debut film
What's the story
Sitaare Zameen Par, the highly anticipated film starring Aamir Khan, was released on June 20, 2025. The movie has been receiving positive reviews for its touching story. Apart from Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, it also stars several talented newcomers, including Gopi Krishnan Varma, who plays Guddu. Interestingly, years before SZP, Varma already headlined another film, Thirike (2021), which marked his debut.
OTT release
Where to watch 'Thirike'?
Varma, who always dreamed of acting in films, became the first ever actor with Down Syndrome to play a lead role in an Indian movie. He debuted with the 2021 Malayalam film Thirike, where he played Ismu. The Hindi-dubbed version of Thirike is currently streaming on ShemarooMe and OTTplay Premium. George Kora and Sam Xavier directed this poignant film.
Film synopsis
'Thirike's moving plot and more
IMDb describes the plot as, "A young crafty man kidnaps his own brother, who has Down Syndrome, from his adoptive parents in an attempt to reclaim his past." Noted Malayalam actor Shanthi Krishna played a pivotal role in the movie along with Gopan Mangat and Sarasa Balussery.