Loved Guddu in 'Sitaare...'? Where to watch his debut film

Varma, who always dreamed of acting in films, became the first ever actor with Down Syndrome to play a lead role in an Indian movie. He debuted with the 2021 Malayalam film Thirike, where he played Ismu. The Hindi-dubbed version of Thirike is currently streaming on ShemarooMe and OTTplay Premium. George Kora and Sam Xavier directed this poignant film.