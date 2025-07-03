Meg Ryan's most romantic roles ranked and remembered

Meg Ryan, the queen of romcoms, has won hearts with her endearing performances and relatable characters. Her movies always deal with love, friendship, and self-discovery. Here are five memorable romcoms featuring Meg Ryan that have made a lasting impression on us. Each of them perfectly captures her signature charm and makes them unforgettable for any romcom lover.

Drive 1 'When Harry Met Sally': A classic tale We all love a good romantic-comedy, and When Harry Met Sally is a quintessential one that explores whether men and women can be just friends. This 1989 film stars Ryan opposite Billy Crystal. It tracks their relationship over the years, through life's ups and downs. With witty dialogue and iconic scenes, this remains a fan-favorite among rom-com lovers.

Drive 2 'Sleepless in Seattle': Love across distances Pairing Ryan and Tom Hanks, 1993's Sleepless in Seattle is a heartwarming tale of love found through the most unexpected of circumstances. The film narrates the journey of two people connected by fate, despite living miles apart. With its charming narrative and memorable performances, Sleepless in Seattle captures the essence of longing and destiny, something that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Drive 3 'You've Got Mail': Romance in the digital age In You've Got Mail, Ryan reunites with Hanks to navigate love in the age of technology. Released in 1998, this film explores how two business rivals unknowingly fall for each other via anonymous emails. Set against the backdrop of New York City's bustling streetscapes, it offers an insightful look at relationships shaped by modern communication methods.

Drive 4 'French Kiss': An unexpected journey French Kiss, released in 1995, features Ryan as an American woman who takes an unanticipated journey across France after her fiancé falls for another woman. Along with Kevin Kline's character—a charming Frenchman—she learns new definitions of love while dealing with cultural differences in a foreign land. This lovely comedy mixes laughter with emotional moments, all in beautiful European backdrops.