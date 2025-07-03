Steve Carell's 5 funniest films you need to rewatch

Steve Carell is one of the most loved actors in Hollywood . His comedy movies have always tickled our funny bones. Carell has the knack of bringing humor and depth to his characters, which is why he's adored by all. Here, we take a look at five of his most amazing comedy movies. What makes them special? Let's find out!

Breakthrough role 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' The 40-Year-Old Virgin is one of Carell's most iconic films, where he plays Andy Stitzer, a middle-aged man who has never had a romantic relationship. The movie follows Andy's journey as his friends try to help him overcome this milestone. Released in 2005, it was both a critical and commercial success, grossing over $177 million worldwide. The film is praised for its humor and heartwarming moments.

Divine Comedy 'Evan Almighty' In Evan Almighty, Carell plays the role of Evan Baxter, a newly elected congressman who is given the most unexpected of missions: to build an ark. This family-friendly comedy is a gem that proves Carell's knack for mixing humor with moral lessons. Released in 2007, the film has stunning visual effects and light-hearted storytelling that attracts audiences of all ages.

Spy spoof 'Get Smart' Carell plays the titular role of Maxwell Smart in Get Smart, a hilarious take on the spy genre. Released in 2008, this film features Smart trying to stop an evil organization with the help of his partner Agent 99, played by Anne Hathaway. The movie mixes action with slapstick comedy and clever dialogue, making it an entertaining watch for fans of both genres.

Unplanned adventure 'Date Night' In Date Night, Carell joins forces with Tina Fey as Phil and Claire Foster, a married couple whose effort to reignite their romance leads to an unexpected adventure after they are mistaken for criminals. Released in 2010, this action-comedy not only emphasizes the chemistry between its leads but also gives the viewers laughs with its chaotic yet engaging storyline.