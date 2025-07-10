Vicky Kaushal's 'Mahavatar' delayed? Here's what is going on
What's the story
Vicky Kaushal's upcoming mythological film, Mahavatar, is reportedly facing delays in its production and release schedule. The film was earlier announced for a Christmas 2026 release, but industry insiders are now suggesting that it may not be completed by then, as per Times Entertainment. The delay could likely be because of Kaushal's commitment to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which overlaps with the time needed for his significant physical transformation for Mahavatar.
Production challenges
'Mahavatar' is a VFX-heavy mythological film
Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik, is a VFX-heavy film inspired by the life of Lord Parshuram. The film's extensive pre-production and post-production phases are further complicating its release schedule. If Mahavatar starts filming in late 2025 or early 2026, the post-production timeline will become a major hurdle. Given its huge reliance on CGI and world-building, a year's time may not be enough for delivering a polished product.
Release schedule
'Chamunda' also slated for December 2026 release
Adding to the uncertainty, Dinesh Vijan's production house has another film, Chamunda, scheduled to come out next December. The horror-comedy was announced as part of a massive eight-film slate. Considering all this, it wouldn't be surprising if Mahavatar ends up facing a delay. While the filmmakers are still holding on to hopes of a Christmas 2026 release, an official reschedule could be on the cards soon.