Vicky Kaushal's 'Mahavatar' might get delayed

Vicky Kaushal's 'Mahavatar' delayed? Here's what is going on

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:06 pm Jul 10, 202505:06 pm

What's the story

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming mythological film, Mahavatar, is reportedly facing delays in its production and release schedule. The film was earlier announced for a Christmas 2026 release, but industry insiders are now suggesting that it may not be completed by then, as per Times Entertainment. The delay could likely be because of Kaushal's commitment to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which overlaps with the time needed for his significant physical transformation for Mahavatar.