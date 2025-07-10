TCS's Q1 profit jumps 6% to ₹12,760cr

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , India's largest IT services company, has reported a 6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit for the first quarter of FY26. The company's net profit stood at ₹12,760 crore as compared to ₹12,040 crore a year ago. This is higher than analysts' expectations of a muted growth rate of 1.9% for TCS's April-June net profit at ₹12,263 crore.

Financial performance Revenue from operations marginally up at ₹63,437 crore For the April-June quarter, TCS's revenue from operations also saw a marginal increase of 1.3% to ₹63,437 crore. However, this was lower than the Bloomberg's estimate of ₹64,636 crore. The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹11 per share with a face value of Re. 1 each. The record date for the dividend payout is July 16, 2025.

Market response TCS's operating margins expand; shares gain ahead of earnings Ahead of the earnings announcement, TCS's share price ended with a moderate gain of 0.4% at ₹3,397.1 per share. The company's operating margins also expanded sequentially with an EBIT margin for the fiscal first quarter expanding by 30 basis points to 24.5% from 24.2% in Q4 FY25.

Leadership insights Demand contraction due to global uncertainties: CEO Krithivasan Commenting on the results, K Krithivasan, CEO and Managing Director of TCS said that global macro-economic and geo-political uncertainties have caused a demand contraction. However, he noted that all new services have grown well with robust deal closures during this quarter. The company's Total Contract Value (TCV) for the quarter was $9.4 billion as against $12.2 billion in Q4 FY25.