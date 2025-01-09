What's the story

Leading Indian IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has posted a 12% rise in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

The profit stood at ₹12,380 crore, up from ₹11,058 crore in the year-ago period. The number is in line with market estimates of ₹12,490 crore.

In addition to the financial update, TCS announced an interim dividend of ₹10/share and a special dividend of ₹66/share for its shareholders.