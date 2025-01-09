Is Rahul Gandhi investing in Indian milkshake brand Keventers?
What's the story
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has shown interest in possibly investing in Keventers, the famous Indian milkshake brand.
He made his intentions clear during a social media interaction with the brand's co-owners Aman Arora and Agastya Dalmia.
The conversation centered around his investment decision and Keventers's future.
When Dalmia asked Gandhi about his investment plans, he said, "I am looking at Keventers and trying to make an investment decision."
Investment strategy
Cautious approach to investment
Despite his love for Keventers, Gandhi was wary of the current stock market. He said, "I'll be very careful myself."
Gandhi made the statement during a casual visit to a Keventers outlet where he was seen preparing milkshakes and serving ice creams to customers.
The interaction with Arora and Dalmia was straight out of Shark Tank, a popular reality TV show where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to potential investors.
Business expansion
Gandhi quizzes Keventers' co-owners on business strategy
During the discussion, Gandhi asked Arora and Dalmia about their future business plans.
They revealed plans to expand from 200 stores in 65 cities to 500 outlets within the next four to five years.
The co-owners also expressed their intention to venture into FMCG products like flavored milk and ghee.
When questioned about potential competitors, Arora stated that they are trying to recreate the market with not many FMCG flavored milk products existing in the ₹100 price range.
Business insights
Gandhi shares Keventers's insights on social media
Gandhi posted the video of his interaction with Arora and Dalmia on social media.
He captioned it, "How do you shake up a legacy brand for a new generation and a new market? The young founders of Keventers shared some valuable insights with me recently."
He added, "Play-fair businesses like Keventers have driven our economic growth for generations. We must do more to support them."
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 9, 2025
The young founders of Keventers shared some valuable insights with me recently.
Play-fair businesses like Keventers have driven our economic growth for generations. We must do more to support them. pic.twitter.com/LSdiP8A9bQ