Chelsea agree deal for Brighton's Joao Pedro: Details here

Chelsea FC have agreed a deal to sign Brazilian forward Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion. As per Sky Sports, the deal, which is worth over £50 million, will see the 23-year-old join Enzo Maresca's side at the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA. Pedro has agreed to a seven-year contract with Chelsea and could potentially play in the tournament's quarter-finals against Palmeiras on Friday. He will have a medical and fly to the USA.

Transfer strategy Why Chelsea are signing Pedro Chelsea's decision to sign Pedro is part of their strategy to strengthen the squad with a versatile forward. The club sees Pedro as a player who can fit into different attacking roles. Newcastle United had also shown interest in signing him but their bid of around £50 million was rejected last week. Notably, the player only wanted to join the Blues once they approached him.

Do you know? Watford to cash in from this deal The report adds that, Watford, who sold Pedro to Brighton for £35 million in 2023, will be entitled to 20% of the profit from this deal. This clause is a standard practice in football transfers where the selling club receives a percentage of any future sale profits.