Alejandro Garnacho allowed to leave Manchester United this summer: Report
What's the story
Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim has given winger Alejandro Garnacho the green light to leave the club this summer.
As per The Athletic, decision comes after a string of social media posts by Garnacho and his brother following the UEFA Europa League final defeat by Tottenham, though it is part of a broader context involving his relationship with Amorim and his fit in the team's system.
Although he was introduced as a substitute in the 71st minute, Garnacho had been a regular contributor throughout the season.
Player statement
Garnacho's future uncertain after Europa League final
In the wake of the Europa League final, Garnacho hinted at his uncertain future at Manchester United.
Speaking after the match, Garnacho said: "Up until the final I played every round helping the team, and today I play 20 minutes, I don't know. "The final will influence [my decision] but the whole season, the situation of the club. I'm going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterwards."
Transfer plans
Amorim's plans for Garnacho and the squad
Asked about Garnacho in a presser on Saturday, before Sunday's final Premier League game against Aston Villa, Amorim said: "I will speak with my players but the focus is the last game. I don't know what is going to happen but we have a plan."
"We were prepared for both situations, with Champions League and without. We have an idea of the type of squad we want but we still have the last game. We have time to address all these situations."
Squad changes
Garnacho's sale would provide flexibility for Amorim
If Garnacho departs, it would provide Amorim with greater leeway in the transfer market.
United are said to be keen on Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, who has a £62.5 million release clause in his contract.
Amorim's relationship with Garnacho has been tumultuous since Amorim joined United this season and left him out of the squad for a December 15 victory at Manchester City.
However, he was recalled back and played a key role.