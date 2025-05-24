What's the story

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim has given winger Alejandro Garnacho the green light to leave the club this summer.

As per The Athletic, decision comes after a string of social media posts by Garnacho and his brother following the UEFA Europa League final defeat by Tottenham, though it is part of a broader context involving his relationship with Amorim and his fit in the team's system.

Although he was introduced as a substitute in the 71st minute, Garnacho had been a regular contributor throughout the season.