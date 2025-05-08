PSG overcome Arsenal to reach Champions League 2024/25 final: Stats
What's the story
Paris Saint-Germain overcame Arsenal in the 2nd leg of of their UEFA Champions League 2024/25 semi-final clash at the Parc des Princes.
PSG won 2-1 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate to reach the final.
The Parisans will meet Inter Milan in the final. Earlier, Inter edged past Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate in what was an all-time European classic.
Here's more.
Twitter Post
Final!
The 2025 Champions League final: Paris vs Inter 🍿#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/BPgfW9CiuO— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 7, 2025
Information
A look at the match stats
Arsenal had 19 attempts with 4 shots on target. PSG had 11 attempts with 6 shots on target. Arsenal had 34 touches in the opposition box compared to PSG's 24. The Gunners also had 54% ball possession and won six corners.
1st half
Arsenal start well before PSG make things count
Arsenal had a fast start and Declan Rice missed a glorious chance in the 3rd minute, failing to score from a free header.
PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made two glorious saves thereafter to deny Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard.
After being solid for 15 minutes, Arsenal saw PSG grow into the contest.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia smashed the woodwork before David Ruiz scored the opener.
Information
Rice's foul leads to Ruiz's goal
In minute 26, Rice fouled Kvaratskhelia and was shown a yellow card. The resulting free kick saw the intial delivery get cleared as far as Ruiz, who controlled the ball on his chest at the edge of the box and scored with a left-footed strike.
2nd half
PSG take 2-0 lead after missing a penalty
Donnarumma was sensational in the 2nd half as well. Bukayo Saka's left-footed shot looked destined for the top-left corner but the Italian found a way to deny the Englishman.
PSG were awarded a penalty next after a VAR review but David Raya saved Vitinha's spot kick.
Arsenal failed to capitalize as an Ousmane Dembele assist saw Achraf Hakimi make no mistake as he scored.
Information
Saka scores a consolation goal
In the 76th minute, Saka scored for the Gunners to make it 2-1 on the night. Leandro Trossard shouldered Marquinhos out of the way before sending the ball in as Saka got the better of Donnarumma from a 2nd attempt.
Opta stats
Contrasting records for Arsenal
Arsenal produced an xG of 3.14. It's the most by a team against PSG this season in UCL.
Arsenal' 19 shots were also their most in a knockout match since having 20 away at Barcelona in March 2016.
Arsenal have failed to progress from each of their last four major cup semi-finals (2020-21 Europa League, 2021-22 League Cup, 2024-25 League Cup, 2024-25 Champions League).
Do you know?
10 goals for Saka in Champions League
Saka has raced to 10 goals in 18 appearances in the UEFA Champions League for Arsenal. As per Opta, the only Englishman to reach double figures in fewer games in the competition is Harry Kane (12th game).
Dembele
PSG's Dembele is now involved in 44 goals this season
Dembele has now been involved in 12 goals for PSG in the Champions League this season (8 goals, 4 assists). It's the highest total for a player with a French club in the same season in the competition.
Notably, Dembele registered his 11th assist of the season in all competitions for PSG. He also owns 33 goals this season for the club.
Do you know?
4th major European final for PSG
This is now the 4th major European final for PSG. They featured in the 1996 and 1997 Cup Winners' Cup finals in addition to the Champions League final in 2020.