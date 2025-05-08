What's the story

Paris Saint-Germain overcame Arsenal in the 2nd leg of of their UEFA Champions League 2024/25 semi-final clash at the Parc des Princes.

PSG won 2-1 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate to reach the final.

The Parisans will meet Inter Milan in the final. Earlier, Inter edged past Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate in what was an all-time European classic.

Here's more.