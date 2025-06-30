PSG knock Inter Miami out of Club World Cup: Stats

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have thrashed Inter Miami 4-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup, knocking Lionel Messi's team out of the tournament. Joao Neves was the star of the match for PSG, scoring two goals. The European champions dominated from start to finish, with their first goal coming just six minutes into the match through a close-range header from Neves after a Vitinha free-kick.

Match highlights PSG take 4-goal lead into half-time The second goal for PSG came in the 39th minute when Neves slotted home after a brilliant passing move with Bradley Barcola and Fabian Ruiz. The French champions added two more goals before half-time, one being an own goal by Inter Miami defender Tomas Aviles off a Desire Doue cross. Achraf Hakimi then scored the fourth goal in added time after his initial effort was deflected onto the bar.

Next challenge PSG to face either Bayern or Flamengo next With this resounding victory, PSG have progressed to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup. They will now face either Bayern Munich or Flamengo in their next match on Saturday. The French champions took their foot off the gas in the second half, keeping a clean sheet against Messi's Inter Miami, who had a couple of chances but failed to capitalize on them.

Player focus Neves shines, Messi shows glimpses of his best Neves, at just 20 years old, is one of the best young midfielders in the world. Until this match, he had only scored nine goals in his career. As per Squawka, Neves scored twice in a single game for the first time in his career. Messi, on the other hand, showed glimpses of his best with four efforts but couldn't find the back of the net. The Argentine has not yet committed to playing until next summer's World Cup.

Information A look at the match stats PSG had 19 attempts with 9 shots on target. They also owned 67% ball possession and a 93% pass accuracy from 733 passes. Inter Miami had three shots on target from 8 attempts. PSG earned 7 corners to their opponent's three. PSG had 45 touches in the opposition box.

Do you know? Unique record for PSG As per Opta, PSG have scored at least 4 goals in a match for the 15th time in all competitions in 2025, already his highest total in a single calendar year since 2020 (also 15).