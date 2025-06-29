F1 2025, Lando Norris wins the Austrian GP: Key stats

McLaren completed top 2 at the Austrian Grand Prix to enhance their reputation in the Formula 1 2025 season. Lando Norris drove a superb race to finish first ahead of his teammate Oscar Piastri. Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took third place ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton . Meanwhile, Red Bull Racing 's Max Verstappen was forced to retire after being hit in the first lap.

Max A forgettable day for Red Bull Racing Verstappen was hit by Mercedes driver Kimo Antonelli in the first lap. Both drivers were forced to retire as the safety car was brought into play. As per BBC, Verstappen stated to the team radio, "I'm out, I got hit bad." Fellow Red Bull Racing driver Yuki Tsunoda retired as well, making it a forgettable race for the team.

McLaren Joy for McLaren duo Norris claimed his 3rd race win this season and 7th overall. He also secured his 9th podium finish of the season and 35th overall in F1. On the other hand, Piastri took his 19th podium finish in F1. This season, Piastri has claimed nine podium finishes from 11 races, dominating the track. Notably, he has won 5 races this season.

Information Leclerc seals his 47th podium finish Ferrari's Leclerc sealed his 47th career podium finish, including 4 in the 2025 F1 season. He is an 8-time race winner in F1, but is yet to taste 1st place this season.

Top 10 A look at the Top 10 drivers 1. Lando Norris (McLaren) 2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 4. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) 5. George Russell (Mercedes) 6. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) 7. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 8. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) 9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) 10. Esteban Ocon (Haas)

Drivers A look at the Driver Standings Piastri leads the 2025 Driver Standings with 216 points from 11 races. He is followed by Norris, who has 201 points. Verstappen owns 155 points and is behind the McLaren duo. Mercedes' George Russell is next with 146 points on board. Scuderia Ferrari's Leclerc is placed fifth (119 points) with Hamilton on 6th (91 points).