This YouTube Shorts AI feature turns your photos into videos
YouTube has unveiled a suite of new artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its Shorts feature, aimed at simplifying and enhancing the process of creating short-form videos. The highlight of the update is an image-to-video tool that can turn any photo from your camera roll into a six-second animated video. The feature is powered by Google's Veo 2 video generation model and will be available free of charge in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with broader availability expected later.
YouTube also adds 'AI Playground' hub
Along with the image-to-video tool, YouTube is also introducing new AI effects and an 'AI Playground' hub. The AI effects give creators a chance to add more creativity to their content, while the AI Playground serves as a dedicated space for them to explore these generative tools. It includes pre-filled prompts, inspirational examples, and easy access to all generative tools. YouTube has also confirmed that all AI-generated content will carry SynthID watermarks and clear labels for transparency purposes.
YouTube says 'heart of Shorts is human creativity'
Despite the introduction of these advanced tools, YouTube has stressed that the heart of Shorts is human creativity. The company said, "These tools are here to make creating even more fun, but remember that your unique creativity is what truly makes Shorts shine."