This YouTube Shorts AI feature turns your photos into videos

By Mudit Dube 03:55 pm Jul 24, 202503:55 pm

YouTube has unveiled a suite of new artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its Shorts feature, aimed at simplifying and enhancing the process of creating short-form videos. The highlight of the update is an image-to-video tool that can turn any photo from your camera roll into a six-second animated video. The feature is powered by Google's Veo 2 video generation model and will be available free of charge in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with broader availability expected later.