'War 2' to debut in Dolby Cinemas worldwide; details here

Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Dolby Laboratories, Inc. have announced that War 2 will be the only Indian film to release across Dolby Cinema screens in several countries on August 14. The movie will also be the first Indian movie to premiere at Dolby Cinema in India , a significant milestone for audience experience and cinematic storytelling in the country.

Global release 'War 2' to redefine India's filmmaking landscape The film will be released in Hindi and Telugu at Dolby Cinema locations in North America, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and other countries. War 2 is set to redefine India's filmmaking landscape with its attention to detail and vibrant colors brought to life by Dolby Vision. The film also features Dolby Atmos technology for a lifelike sound experience that fully captures the creators' artistic vision.

Screening details India's 1st Dolby Cinema Indian audiences can enjoy this high-octane action thriller at India's first Dolby Cinema, which opened earlier in July at City Pride Multiplexes, Kharadi, Pune. Plans are underway to open more Dolby Cinema screens in other cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Trichy, Kochi, and Ulikkal. Dolby Cinema is designed to enhance the moviegoing experience with its unique design elements, such as dynamic lighting and premium seats with unobstructed sightlines.