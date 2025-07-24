Kevin Hart announces new India tour date: 'Destined to meet'
What's the story
Hollywood actor-comedian Kevin Hart has announced new dates for his Acting My Age comedy tour in India. The Grammy and Emmy-nominated comedian will perform live at the NSCI Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai, on September 21. This comes after he had to cancel the Indian leg of his tour earlier this year due to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Hart was initially scheduled to perform in the capital, Delhi, on April 30 as part of his World Tour.
Statement
'Can't wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai'
Hart expressed his eagerness to perform in India. He said in a statement, "India, we are destined to meet this year, and I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai." "We're going to have an epic night filled with love and laughter," he added. The actor-comedian will be performing in India for the first time as part of this tour.
Organizers' statement
'Bringing Kevin Hart to India is a monumental moment...'
Rahul Ganjoo, CEO of District by Zomato, the event organizers, also spoke about bringing Hart to India. He said, "The Indian comedy scene is at its peak right now, audiences are sharper, hungrier and more global in their tastes." "Bringing Kevin Hart to India is a monumental moment for not only us but for every comedy lover in India eager to experience global brilliance firsthand." Pre-sale tickets will be available from July 29, and general tickets from July 31.