Kevin Hart announces new India tour date: 'Destined to meet'

Hart expressed his eagerness to perform in India. He said in a statement, "India, we are destined to meet this year, and I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai." "We're going to have an epic night filled with love and laughter," he added. The actor-comedian will be performing in India for the first time as part of this tour.

Organizers' statement

'Bringing Kevin Hart to India is a monumental moment...'

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO of District by Zomato, the event organizers, also spoke about bringing Hart to India. He said, "The Indian comedy scene is at its peak right now, audiences are sharper, hungrier and more global in their tastes." "Bringing Kevin Hart to India is a monumental moment for not only us but for every comedy lover in India eager to experience global brilliance firsthand." Pre-sale tickets will be available from July 29, and general tickets from July 31.