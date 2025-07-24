'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5: Everything to know
What's the story
The beloved comedic mystery series Only Murders in the Building is set to return for its fifth season on September 9, 2025. The announcement was made by the show's official social media handle through a hilarious video featuring the lead trio—Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. The new season will explore uncharted territory that challenges their detective skills after the death of Lester (Teddy Coluca), a beloved doorman at Arconia.
Plot details
Here's what Season 5 will be about
The fifth season will see Oliver (Short), Charles (Martin), and Mabel (Gomez) investigating the suspicious death of Doorman Lester. The new season will see their investigation take them through the back alleys of NYC as they uncover a hidden web of secrets tied to cutthroat billionaires, old-school mobsters, and enigmatic residents of the Arconia.
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
Season 5 of #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding premieres September 9 on @hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus. Drop a— Only Murders in the Building 🕵️♀️🕵️♂️🕵️♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) July 23, 2025
⛲️ if you can't wait! pic.twitter.com/3tjFcTwSak
Cast details
Season 5 will also feature these actors
The fifth season of Only Murders in the Building will feature a star-studded cast. In addition to the returning leads, Michael Cyril Creighton is back, and new guest stars include Meryl Streep, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Renée Zellweger, Bobby Cannavale, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Beanie Feldstein, Keegan-Michael Key, Dianne Wiest, and Jermaine Fowler. Their appearances promise to expand Arconia's mysterious world and heighten the intrigue.