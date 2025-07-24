'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5: Everything to know

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 premieres on September 9

The beloved comedic mystery series Only Murders in the Building is set to return for its fifth season on September 9, 2025. The announcement was made by the show's official social media handle through a hilarious video featuring the lead trio—Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. The new season will explore uncharted territory that challenges their detective skills after the death of Lester (Teddy Coluca), a beloved doorman at Arconia.