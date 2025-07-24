'Don 3' to revive 'Aaj Ki Raat' vibes with Kriti
What's the story
The much-awaited Bollywood reboot of Don 3 is set to feature a high-energy dance track, similar to the iconic Aaj Ki Raat from the 2006 film. The song will feature Kriti Sanon and another actor who is yet to be finalized, as per India Today. This news comes as part of the franchise's major reboot with Ranveer Singh headlining Farhan Akhtar's directorial venture.
Casting changes
Sanon roped in as female lead; looking for new villain
Sanon has been roped in as the female lead opposite Singh after Kiara Advani opted out of the project due to her pregnancy. The film, produced by Excel Entertainment, is still looking to cast its antagonist after Vikrant Massey exited the project. Earlier reports claimed that Karan Veer Mehra would play the villain in the upcoming reboot, but that has now been debunked. An official announcement regarding the cast and crew is expected soon.
Production details
'Aaj Ki Raat' featured Shah Rukh Khan, Chopra, Koppikar
The production of Don 3 is expected to kick off later this year. The movie has already created a buzz with its casting changes and the inclusion of a special dance track. The original Aaj Ki Raat song featured Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Isha Koppikar in a glamorous nightclub setting. It was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and sung by Alisha Chinai, Sonu Nigam, and Vishal Dadlani.