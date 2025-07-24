'Don 3' to revive 'Aaj Ki Raat' vibes with Kriti

Casting changes

Sanon roped in as female lead; looking for new villain

Sanon has been roped in as the female lead opposite Singh after Kiara Advani opted out of the project due to her pregnancy. The film, produced by Excel Entertainment, is still looking to cast its antagonist after Vikrant Massey exited the project. Earlier reports claimed that Karan Veer Mehra would play the villain in the upcoming reboot, but that has now been debunked. An official announcement regarding the cast and crew is expected soon.