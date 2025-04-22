What's the story

Kriti Sanon is reportedly in talks to join Ranveer Singh in Don 3, Pinkvilla reports.

The film, which marks Singh's first appearance as the titular character, will also see Farhan Akhtar returning to direction after a decade.

Earlier, Kiara Advani was slated to be the female lead but had to withdraw due to her pregnancy. Now, Sanon is being considered for this role.