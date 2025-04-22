Kriti Sanon set to join Ranveer Singh in 'Don 3'
What's the story
Kriti Sanon is reportedly in talks to join Ranveer Singh in Don 3, Pinkvilla reports.
The film, which marks Singh's first appearance as the titular character, will also see Farhan Akhtar returning to direction after a decade.
Earlier, Kiara Advani was slated to be the female lead but had to withdraw due to her pregnancy. Now, Sanon is being considered for this role.
Casting details
Sanon to finalize her role in 'Don 3' soon
A source close to the project told Pinkvilla, "Farhan Akhtar and the creative team of Excel Entertainment were looking to cast an experienced female actor with a screen presence on board Don 3, and Kriti Sanon fits the bill like hand in glove."
"She has the aura to play Roma on screen, and is excited to sign the dotted lines soon."
Sanon will sign on for the role in a fortnight.
Production progress
'Don 3' pre-production work underway, filming set for late 2025
Meanwhile, Akhtar has reportedly finished most of the location scouting for Don 3.
The film will be shot mostly in Europe, and the locations have already been locked.
The script has been locked and is being tweaked slightly, along with action design.
The pre-production work is expected to continue over the next few months, with filming set to begin in October or November 2025.
Upcoming projects
Sanon has other projects lined up before 'Don 3'
Before heading to work on Don 3, Sanon will complete her work in Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein and Dinesh Vijan's Cocktail 2.
The makers of Tere Ishk Mein earlier revealed that they moved to Banaras after a successful shooting schedule in Delhi.
She is also in talks to star in a horror thriller titled Nai Naveli with Rai, which is planned for a 2026 release.