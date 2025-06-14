'The Brutalist': Oscar-winning film arrives on JioHotstar on this date
What's the story
The critically acclaimed film The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet, will arrive on JioHotstar on June 28.
The movie follows the life of Laszlo Toth, a Hungarian architect who migrates to the US with his wife in search of a new beginning.
It stars Adrien Brody, Guy Pearce, Felicity Jones, and Joe Alwyn in lead roles.
Film synopsis
It is visually striking and emotionally intense
The Brutalist spans decades as Toth battles numerous personal and professional struggles while trying to leave his impact on the architectural world.
It was co-written by Corbet and Mona Fastvold with cinematography by Lol Crawley.
It won Brody an Oscar in the Best Actor category, while the film also won Best Cinematography and Best Original Score.
The Brutalist can also be rented on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5.
Brody's statement
What Brody said about the film
Brody earlier told IndieWire, "The Brutalist begins almost where ['The Pianist'] ended in a way."
"It is a Jewish immigrant's journey, surviving."
"Those specific hardships and loss, and yearning to begin again, and the dream of coming to a place like America — where the myth of the American dream, especially in the '50s — [offers] the hope to be free of that persecution and to somehow maybe begin again."