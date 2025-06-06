David Beckham to receive knighthood next week
What's the story
Former England football captain David Beckham is set to be awarded a knighthood as part of King Charles III's birthday honors list, as per reports.
The star footballer has long been expected to receive due for his charity work and contributions to football.
The knighthood will officially make him "Sir David Beckham," while his wife-designer Victoria Beckham will be titled "Lady Beckham."
Philanthropy
Beckham's charitable work
Beckham, 50, has been an ambassador for The King's Foundation, promoting its education programs and initiatives to help young people connect with nature. He has also been involved in charity work for underprivileged children through UNICEF.
The couple has made several public appearances with the royals, most recently at the Chelsea Flower Show, where they were seen with King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Recognition
Nomination for knighthood blocked in 2011
Beckham was reportedly first nominated for a knighthood in 2011 after helping London win the bid for the 2012 Olympic Games.
However, his title was blocked due to his involvement in a tax avoidance ploy, which he was cleared of four years ago.
Despite this setback, Beckham has continued his philanthropic work and was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 2003.
Advocacy
Tom Cruise might also get knighted this year
Beckham has been a UNICEF special ambassador for 20 years and recently received the World Economic Forum Crystal Award for his work on children's rights.
In his acceptance speech, he urged attendees to fight for girls' rights, saying they are often held back by "poverty, violence, and discrimination."
"They need opportunities. They need collective action and they need investment," he said.
Hollywood star Tom Cruise is also in the running to get knighted this year.