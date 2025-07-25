Opposition invites ex-VP Dhankhar to farewell dinner: Report 

Days after his shocking resignation, opposition parties have invited former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar to a farewell dinner, according to NDTV. The channel's sources, however, said that Dhankhar is unlikely to accept the offer. The 74-year-old quit his post, citing health reasons, but the move came amid political turmoil. Notably, Dhankhar didn't get an opportunity to deliver a farewell address in Parliament—a demand raised by opposition parties in a parliamentary committee meeting.

Resignation details Dhankhar's controversial decision The events leading to Dhankhar's resignation started with a controversial decision he took as Rajya Sabha chairman. He accepted a motion from opposition MPs seeking the removal of Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, who is under investigation for corruption after heaps of burned cash were found at his official residence. The Centre had planned its own motion against Varma in the Lok Sabha, but Dhankhar's acceptance of the opposition-led motion reportedly preempted their strategy.

Response timeline Dhankhar's resignation After Dhankhar's decision, PM Narendra Modi was briefed, and a high-level meeting was called. Senior ministers involved in the meeting were then asked to sign a counter-motion and stay in Delhi for four days. Soon after learning about the government's plan, Dhankhar resigned, citing health reasons. Not buying the explanation, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh suggested that "there is far more to his...unexpected resignation than meets the eye." Another Congress leader, Congress MP Vivek Tankha, also said he was completely healthy.