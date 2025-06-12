What's the story

Team India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has urged promising all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to take on more bowling responsibilities in the impending five-match Test series against England, starting June 20.

Morkel believes that Reddy could turn the tide with his "magical" bowling spells.

The 21-year-old all-rounder hammered an impressive century in the 2024-25 Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).