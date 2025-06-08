Khaleel Ahmed claims his 3rd four-wicket haul in FC cricket
What's the story
In a stunning display of seam bowling, India A's pacer Khaleel Ahmed decimated the England Lions on Day 3 of the second unofficial Test at County Ground, Northampton.
The left-arm pacer picked up four wickets in the first session of play.
The Lions began their innings at 192/3 after India A bowlers had limited success on Day 2.
England Lions were eventually folded for 327, giving away a 21-run lead to India A.
Bowling brilliance
Khaleel Ahmed claims 4/70
Khaleel's first victim on Day 3 was Jordan Cox, who was caught behind by Dhruv Jurel.
The pacer then dismissed James Rew, with Karun Nair taking the catch, leaving England Lions at five down.
He continued his assault by getting rid of Josh Hill for a golden duck and Chris Woakes, who edged one to Dhruv Jurel.
Khaleel bowled 19 overs in total and conceded 70 runs for 4 wickets. He bowled 6 no-balls in India A's dismal tally of 21.
Scalps
Khaleel races to 56 wickets in FC cricket
Despite being overlooked for Arshdeep Singh in the main squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, Khaleel's performance will boost the Indian team management.
As per ESPNcricnfo, playing his 20th FC match, Khaleel has raced to 56 wickets at an average of around 28.
He claimed his 3rd four-wicket haul. He also owns a fifer.
Match update
India A gain 1st-innings lead
As mentioned, Khaleel's impressive bowling helped India A gain a slender first-innings lead of 21 runs over England Lions.
The hosts were bowled out for 327, with Khaleel returning figures of 4/70.
He removed skipper Rew and Hill off successive deliveries to trigger a dramatic collapse in the morning session.
After lunch, Nitish Kumar Reddy ended Farhan Ahmed's resistance while Anshul Kamboj ended the last-wicket stand between Josh Tongue and No. 11 Eddie Jack at tea.