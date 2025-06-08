What's the story

In a stunning display of seam bowling, India A's pacer Khaleel Ahmed decimated the England Lions on Day 3 of the second unofficial Test at County Ground, Northampton.

The left-arm pacer picked up four wickets in the first session of play.

The Lions began their innings at 192/3 after India A bowlers had limited success on Day 2.

England Lions were eventually folded for 327, giving away a 21-run lead to India A.