KSCA secretary and treasurer resign following Bengaluru stampede
What's the story
A Shankar and E S Jairam have resigned from their positions as secretary and treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), respectively.
The decision comes in the wake of a tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL trophy celebrations.
The resignations were submitted on Friday night to the KSCA president, Raghuram Bhat.
Clarification
'Taking moral responsibility...'
In their joint statement, Shankar and Jairam emphasized that while they are taking moral responsibility for the unfortunate incident, their role was very limited.
They also clarified that the KSCA had sought permission to hold RCB IPL celebrations at Vidhan Soudha.
Despite a smooth felicitation at Vidhan Soudha, chaos broke out outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium as thousands flocked after RCB's social media invitation offering free entry on a first-come-first-served basis.
Event cancelation
Planned victory parade
The planned victory parade was called off, but the event inside the stadium continued despite the chaos outside. This has drawn further criticism from various quarters.
The Karnataka High Court has restrained police from taking any coercive action against KSCA officials until the next hearing on June 10.
Legal action
FIR lodged against RCB, KSCA
An FIR has been lodged at Cubbon Park Police Station against RCB, KSCA president Raghuram Bhat and event management company DNA Entertainment. This comes in the wake of the stampede that marred the IPL trophy celebrations.
The High Court has directed the state to file a status report by June 10 for its next hearing on this matter.