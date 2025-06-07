What's the story

A Shankar and E S Jairam have resigned from their positions as secretary and treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), respectively.

The decision comes in the wake of a tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL trophy celebrations.

The resignations were submitted on Friday night to the KSCA president, Raghuram Bhat.