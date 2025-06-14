What's the story

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved changes to the two-ball rule in ODIs and concussion substitute protocols in men's international cricket across formats.

The new regulations, proposed by the ICC's Men's Cricket Committee and ratified by the Chief Executives Committee, will come into effect from June 17 for Tests, July 2 for ODIs, and July 10 for T20Is.

The changes are aimed at readdressing the balance between bat and ball in the game.