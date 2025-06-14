Steve Smith avoids surgery on dislocated finger, recovery details here
What's the story
Australian cricket star Steve Smith has avoided surgery on a compound dislocation he suffered during the third day of play in the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's.
The injury occurred when Smith spilled a sharp chance offered by Temba Bavuma and immediately left the field.
He was rushed to the hospital where his right little finger was cleaned, stitched, and placed in a splint.
Here's more.
Scan
Smith was taken to hospital for further assessment
On Friday, the Australian cricket team confirmed that Smith was taken to the hospital for X-rays and further treatment.
Former New Zealand wicketkeeper Ian Smith, who was on commentary during the match, mentioned that Smith suffered a compound dislocation of his right middle finger, although official reports consistently refer to the right little finger.
He said, "Steve Smith's injury is a compound dislocation of his right middle finger. He was assessed at the ground and now he's been taken away to hospital to get further assessment and treatment."
Recovery prospects
Smith's recovery timeline
As per ESPNcricinfo, while the wound is expected to heal in about two weeks, Smith will have to wear the splint for up to eight weeks. This could affect his batting and fielding performance in future matches.
Australia are scheduled to play their first Test against West Indies on June 25 in Barbados, followed by two more matches in Grenada and Jamaica during July.
Uncertain future
Smith's participation in MLC uncertain
Smith was also slated to play a short stint for Washington Freedom at Major League Cricket (MLC) after the WTC final and before the first Test.
His participation in these matches is now uncertain due to his injury.
The Australian team is already dealing with uncertainties over their top order performance after Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, and Cameron Green's struggles in the World Test Championship final.
Final
South Africa clinch second ICC title with WTC win
South Africa claimed a historic victory in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.
The Proteas clinched their first ICC trophy in 27 years. Before this win, SA's victory in an ICC event was the Champions Trophy (Knockout Trophy) in 1998.
Chasing a 282-run target, South Africa were 213/2 at stumps on Day 3.
Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma played pivotal roles. On Saturday, SA, who needed 69 runs more for victory, got the job done with five wickets to spare.