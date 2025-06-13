Netherlands script history with 3rd-highest successful run-chase in ODI history
The Netherlands cricket team has achieved a remarkable feat by chasing down 370 runs against Scotland in their World Cup League 2 match at Dundee.
This is now the third-highest successful chase in ODI history.
Max O'Dowd played a key role in this historic victory, scoring an unbeaten 158 runs.
His innings helped his team surpass Scotland's total with four wickets and as many remaining.
Match details
Scotland's George Munsey smashes 191 runs,
Scotland, batting first after winning the toss, recording a massive 369/6 in their 50 overs.
George Munsey scored a record-breaking 191 runs off 150 balls, the highest ODI score by an Associate batter.
He was well supported by Matthew Cross who chipped in with 59 runs off 49 balls.
Together they added a partnership of 150 runs for the fifth wicket to help Scotland post their total.
Early wickets
O'Dowd and Edwards rescue the Dutch after early wicket
The Dutch innings started on a shaky note with Michael Levitt getting out for just 44 runs.
Safyaan Sharif took his wicket, becoming Scotland's all-time leading wicket-taker in ODIs.
He then dismissed Zach Lion-Cachet two overs later, leaving the Netherlands at 75/2.
However, O'Dowd and Scott Edwards steadied the ship for their side with a partnership that took them to 143 runs in just over 21 overs.
Winning streak
O'Dowd, Nidamanuru and Croes help their side cross the line
After Edwards and Wesley Barresi fell, O'Dowd found an ally in Teja Nidamanuru.
The duo added 101 runs off 91 balls, putting the Netherlands in a strong position with just 91 runs needed from the last 10 overs.
However, they lost Nidamanuru on the very next ball.
Noah Croes then blasted a quickfire 50 off just 29 balls to seal the deal for his side.
Record chase
O'Dowd hits a 6 to win the match
O'Dowd hit the winning runs with a six down the ground, taking his side home with four balls and four wickets to spare.
He finished with 158* off 130 balls.
This match also marked the highest chase ever by an Associate nation in ODI history.
The Dutch equaled their highest score in an ODI - 374-9 against West Indies two years ago - with this win.
Information
Highest successful run-chases in ODI history
Only twice a target of 370 or more was accomplished in ODIs before this match. South Africa scripted history by chasing down 435 against Australia in 2006. In 2016, SA again accomplished a 372-run target against the Aussies.